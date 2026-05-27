Patrick Vieira explains why this Arsenal team can dominate the league

Patrick Vieira is backing this Arsenal side to continue dominating the Premier League after the club finally secured the title for the first time since 2004. The former Arsenal captain believes the current squad possesses the quality, stability, and experience needed to remain at the top of English football for years to come.

The Gunners have established themselves as one of the strongest teams in the Premier League in recent seasons and finished second in three consecutive campaigns before eventually winning the title. Their consistency under Mikel Arteta has transformed them into genuine contenders both domestically and in European competition.

Arsenal Building a Dominant Team

Arsenal have also reached the Champions League final in what has already become one of their most successful seasons in modern history. The campaign could become even more memorable if they complete a historic double by lifting Europe’s biggest club trophy alongside the Premier League title.

Following this season, Arsenal may have an even stronger opportunity to dominate the league because Pep Guardiola, the manager who repeatedly denied them success in previous campaigns, has now left the competition. While rival clubs will naturally attempt to challenge Arsenal next season, the current squad appears well positioned to remain among the favourites for major honours.

Vieira Praises Squad Stability

Vieira believes Arsenal’s combination of youth, talent, and experience gives them a strong platform for sustained success over the coming years. He also highlighted the stability within the squad as a major factor behind their recent rise under Arteta.

He said to Sky Sports:

‘I hope they can do that because we couldn’t do that in our time.

‘If you look at the current squad they are really quite young but do have experience and talent. There’s no reason why they can’t dominate the Premier League for the upcoming years.

‘Arsenal’s squad, with the stability they have, can dominate the Premier League in the years coming.’

Vieira’s comments reflect the growing belief that Arsenal are entering a new era of sustained competitiveness after finally ending their long wait for another league title. With a young squad continuing to develop, expectations around the club will remain extremely high heading into the coming seasons.

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