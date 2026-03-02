Patrick Vieira has noticed a key difference between Arsenal and Man City

Patrick Vieira occupies a unique position in the current title race, having represented both Arsenal and Manchester City during his distinguished career. Although he concluded his playing days at City, his strongest association remains with Arsenal, where he was part of the last team to win the Premier League.

It has been 22 years since that triumph, and the Gunners have come agonisingly close to ending the drought in each of the last three seasons. On those occasions, they finished second behind either Liverpool or Manchester City. There is a risk that history could repeat itself in this campaign, with City once again in close pursuit across multiple competitions.

A Question of Identity and Adaptability

Arsenal remain one of the world’s most prominent clubs and boast a squad filled with elite European talent, which explains why they are competing strongly on several fronts and harbour ambitions of a potential quadruple. As the decisive weeks approach, further progress is anticipated, yet the key question concerns what separates them from a City side renowned for consistency.

Vieira believes the answer lies in philosophy and adaptability. He highlighted how Manchester City have maintained a clear identity even during challenging periods.

Vieira’s Assessment of Both Sides

Speaking on Sky Sports, Vieira said, “If you compare Arsenal and Manchester City, I think City went through a diffocult period but they kept the same philosophy. The way they are going to play, trying to build up from the back, this is part of their DNA. Even if they are going through a difficult period, they are staying with this philosophy.

“When Arsenal go through a difficult period, they are capable of adapting themselves based on how they are feeling. If they are missing players, they will tweak the tactical aspects of the game.”

His analysis suggests that while City rely on unwavering adherence to their core principles, Arsenal’s strength may lie in their flexibility when confronted with adversity.