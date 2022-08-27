Patrick Vieira likens Arsenal & Chelsea stars to himself

Crystal Palace manager and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has praised Granit Xhaka and Chelsea’s Ngolo Kante to himself from his playing days.

The Gunners have already masterminded a victory over his side from their opening Premier League fixture, with our side earning a 2-0 victory over his side, and the Palace boss’s side are taking on Manchester City as we speak.

Vieira spoke to the press ahead of the fixture however, and was asked who he can see himself in from his playing days, and he named two current PL stars.

“I like Kante, Kante is a modern holding midfielder, but he can go forward, he’s a box-to-box player, he can be dangerous going forward, but he works hard for the team as well,” Vieira told Sky Sports (via HITC).

“Xhaka at Arsenal, I think he is a team player, he’s someone you may not notice a lot, you don’t mention his name a lot, but he’s doing really hard work for the team.”

Xhaka has earned the respect of our fans in recent seasons, with many turning against him previously when he was stripped of the captaincy after hailing abuse at the Emirates crowd, but his performances in recent seasons have turned things around now.

