Patrick Vieira names the current Arsenal team players who can make the invincibles

Patrick Vieira has identified several players from the current Arsenal squad whom he believes would have been good enough to start for the famous Invincibles side that won the Premier League title in 2004.

That Arsenal team completed the league campaign without suffering a single defeat and remains one of the most celebrated sides in English football history. Since that remarkable achievement, the Gunners have not managed to win another Premier League title.

Vieira Compares Current Arsenal Team

That long wait could finally come to an end this weekend if Arsenal defeat Crystal Palace and secure the championship. The performances of Mikel Arteta’s players this season have clearly impressed Vieira, who believes several members of the current squad would have been capable of featuring in the legendary side.

The former Arsenal captain praised several players across different positions, highlighting both their quality and their importance to the team’s success this season.

As reported by the Metro, Vieira selected a combination of current and former Arsenal stars when discussing who would make his combined team.

He said:

‘I think [David] Raya in goal for [Jens] Lehmann.

‘[Jurrien] Timber at right-back, I quite like him, he can get in the team as well. [Kolo] Toure and [Sol] Campbell, I will change one of the two, I will keep Campbell and change Toure for Gabriel.

‘Of course Ashley Cole, we’re not touching Ashley. [Bukayo] Saka can get in the team on the right hand side over Freddie Ljungberg.

‘Up front we’re not touching Thierry [Henry] and Dennis [Bergkamp]. Declan Rice for Gilberto and keep Robert Pires on the left.’

Arsenal Still Focused on Title

Vieira’s comments underline how highly the current Arsenal squad is being regarded following an impressive campaign that has placed them on the verge of winning the league title.

Several players have produced performances strong enough to earn comparisons with some of the finest footballers in the club’s history, which reflects the progress Arsenal have made under Arteta.

However, despite the praise and growing excitement around the team, Arsenal still have work to do before they can officially call themselves Premier League champions.

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