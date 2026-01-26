Patrick Vieira questions Arsenal’s mental strength as a team

Patrick Vieira watched as Arsenal were defeated at home by Manchester United yesterday, and he has now raised concerns about the team’s mentality. The Gunners are aiming to be both English and European champions this season and have generally performed well to maintain top positions in multiple competitions.

However, the campaign has now entered its most crucial phase, and Arsenal are showing signs of struggle in the league. Vieira emphasised that any team aspiring to win a title must remain fully alert at this stage, suggesting that battles are often won in the mind as much as on the pitch. A shift in mindset is essential for a team to move from being a title challenger to becoming a genuine winner. Clubs that have lifted trophies in recent years have successfully made that transition, but Arsenal’s recent form, including the defeat to United, indicates that they may not yet have fully made that change.

Mental strength under scrutiny

Vieira expressed disappointment with Arsenal’s performance, highlighting the need for stronger leadership and mental resilience. As quoted by Hayters, he said, “They are still four points clear, but there are still questions about the mental strength of the team.

“It’s not just that they lost the game, it’s the way they lost the game. (Bukayo) Saka and (Leandro) Trossard didn’t produce enough to worry United.

“They need a leader to lift the spirit of the team. They need to understand when they are on the pitch they have to play with more energy and more risks. They have the quality.

“They didn’t play with the freedom to express themselves.”

Leadership and confidence required

Vieira’s comments underline the importance of mentality and leadership as Arsenal look to maintain their challenge. While the team still occupies a strong position in the league, the current period represents a critical test of character. To achieve their ambitions, Arsenal must rediscover the energy, creativity, and confidence that have underpinned their successes earlier in the season. Failure to do so could allow rivals to close the gap and challenge for the title, emphasising that mental strength is now as vital as tactical ability on the pitch.