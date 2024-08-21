Patrick Vieira reveals why he likes Arsenal star so much

Patrick Vieira has expressed his admiration for Declan Rice, who many see as his modern day equivalent in the current Arsenal team.

Arsenal’s squad features some of the Premier League’s top talents, and Rice has particularly caught Vieira’s eye.

Vieira, an Arsenal legend, enjoyed a stellar career during his time in North London, where he arguably had his best years.

Now a manager and occasional pundit, Vieira was recently asked about the current Arsenal squad and singled out Rice as a player he greatly admires.

The Frenchman went on to explain why he holds the England international, Arsenal’s record signing, in such high regard.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I like him because he is a team player, and I think when you play in that position you have to be the one who sacrifices yourself for the team.

“You have to win the ball, and you have to give it to the players who can make the difference, and it is a really difficult position, because you work hard for the team but you may not get a lot of credit like the guys who score those goals.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is hardly an Arsenal fan or neutral who does not love Rice, and most people consider him one of the best at his job in England.

He has only had one full season as an Arsenal player, and it is exciting to consider how good the team will be when he plays more games for them.

