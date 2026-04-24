Patrick Vieira says Arsenal must remember how far they have come this season

Patrick Vieira wants Arsenal to draw inspiration from the strength of their season so far as they attempt to finish the campaign with the league title.

The Gunners have struggled in recent matches, failing to win games they needed in order to remain at the top of the standings while also producing their best football. Those setbacks have increased the pressure at a crucial stage of the season.

They have suffered back-to-back league defeats, which is damaging for a side hoping to be champions in the summer. Arsenal will now be determined to respond positively and ensure they win their next fixture.

Vieira Urges Arsenal To Remember Their Strengths

This is the stage of the campaign when every point matters, and Arsenal remain neck and neck with Manchester City in the title race. With so little separating the two sides, consistency and composure will be essential.

The Gunners have already achieved a great deal this season, but there is a sense that they are still capable of more. Vieira believes the squad should focus on the qualities that placed them in such a strong position.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said: “I think I just want them to remind themselves where they are and why they are where they are. Meaning that they are at the top of the league, they are in the semi-final of the Champions League, and you can’t reach that level with no quality, with no team spirit and with no togetherness.

Trust The Process In Final Weeks

“It’s about winning games, they know how to do it because they’ve been doing it for the last seven, eight months. When we are in the last sprint, I will say it, it’s important not to forget the quality that brings them where they are today because that will help them to win.

“I think when you’re going through this run, it’s important not to change the habit. You just keep doing what you used to do and try to enjoy the family time.”

Vieira’s message is centred on belief, continuity, and trust in the habits that have served Arsenal so well throughout the campaign. Rather than making drastic changes, he feels they should remain calm and continue with the standards already established.

Arsenal now need to return to what has worked so effectively for them earlier in the season and ensure they finish strongly as a team. If they can rediscover their rhythm quickly, they will remain firmly in contention for major honours as the campaign continues.