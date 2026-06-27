Patrick Vieira says Arsenal target is better than Tchouameni and Rabiot

Patrick Vieira has praised Manu Kone and even suggested that the Roma midfielder is currently the best player in France’s midfield as Arsenal continue to monitor his progress during the summer transfer window.

Kone has remained on Arsenal’s radar throughout the summer, with several reports claiming the French midfielder would be interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are looking to strengthen their midfield options and view the Roma player as someone who fits the profile they are targeting, although he remains one of several names being considered.

Arsenal Continue To Monitor Kone

The midfielder’s performances at the World Cup have further strengthened his growing reputation, with Arsenal receiving another opportunity to watch him closely during the tournament.

Kone has continued to impress with a series of energetic and composed displays for France, demonstrating his technical quality, mobility and defensive awareness in midfield.

Many Arsenal supporters may not have known much about the midfielder before the World Cup, but his performances on the international stage have quickly attracted admiration and increased interest in his future.

Vieira Delivers Strong Praise

Speaking as a pundit, Vieira was full of praise for the Roma midfielder and highlighted several qualities that he believes make Kone stand out from other French midfielders.

He said via the Metro:

‘He has come into the World Cup with a couple of injuries and it has been a quite difficult season for him.

‘But he is for me, the best midfielder in France today. I would put him ahead of Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot because he has got this mobility to move around the pitch.

‘He is aggressive, he is a ball winner and he has got this technical ability to be part of the build-up. He can break lines and play forward.’

Those comments are likely to increase attention around Kone even further as Arsenal continue assessing potential midfield additions before the transfer window closes.

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