Patrick Vieira tells Arteta which four signings Arsenal need to make this summer

For Mikel Arteta to have a chance to beat Manchester City to the PL title next season, he will have to sign four new players for his starting XI, according to Patrick Vieira. The Arsenal legend and former Crystal Palace boss was on punditry on Sky Sports, where he watched his former side lose 3-0 to a spirited Brighton side.

Arsenal’s loss Sunday evening puts City in a position where they need one win in their last three games to be crowned 2022–23 Premier League Champions. Arteta must be disappointed, but he can use that disappointment as motivation to get the right players in this summer.

On who to sign, Vieira has identified four key signings Arteta should make. Vieira thinks Arteta may need four new names that can go straight into his starting 11 next term, as he said on Sky Sports:

“There are some pieces they are missing on the field because, when you look at the back, they need a couple of pieces. A centre-back, they will need maybe a right-back.

“In the midfield, I think there’s some good quality players, but they need a bit more physicality.

“Up front, it’s important to have players who are capable of scoring goals, and if they manage to play those three or four players in the starting XI, then they’ll be a step closer to Manchester City.”

Is Vieira’s way the way Arteta ought to go to clinch the PL title next term?

And I wonder which exact players Patrick was talking about?

Darren N

