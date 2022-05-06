Patrick Vieira wants to raid Arsenal for in-form player

Patrick Vieira hopes to raid Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah at the end of this season, according to Sun Sports.

The former Gunners midfielder has done a great job in his first season as Palace’s manager.

His team invested in young players when he joined the club and they want to continue with that model.

They have drawn up a list of targets and the report claims Nketiah is one of them.

The Englishman has gained some relevance at Arsenal in recent weeks, but it may have come too late.

This is because he would be out of contract in the summer and has rejected the club’s offers over a lack of playing time.

Palace is now hopeful they will convince him to swap the Emirates for Selhurst Park.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has been in great form and it seems Arsenal will regret letting him leave when he does.

The striker has always been talented, but we didn’t trust him enough to develop and be our main man.

He is still not good enough for that role, but it would be great to keep him on our books even if he leaves on loan to develop himself further.