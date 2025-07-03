Patrick Vieira wants to sign several Arsenal players this summer

Genoa manager Patrick Vieira is reportedly looking to work with several Arsenal players next season as he aims to significantly improve his team’s performance compared to the previous campaign. Genoa are backing Vieira in his role and are prepared to provide him with the support he needs to shape a stronger and more competitive squad.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in the process of upgrading their team this summer. As new arrivals are confirmed, the Gunners are also making efforts to part ways with players who are no longer in their long-term plans. Several individuals are expected to be sold or loaned out before the window closes.

Vieira Identifies Arsenal Trio as Potential Targets

Vieira is hoping to take advantage of Arsenal’s need to offload players. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Genoa boss is interested in signing Reiss Nelson, Fábio Vieira and Albert Sambi Lokonga. All three players spent last season away from Arsenal on loan and appear unlikely to feature prominently in Mikel Arteta’s plans moving forward.

Given their limited roles at the club, Arsenal would likely be open to negotiating permanent or temporary deals for the trio. Allowing them to leave would not only generate funds but also help reduce the size of the squad.

Arsenal Must Focus on a Lean and Effective Squad

These players do not appear to have a long-term future at the Emirates, and it would be wise for the club to offload them while interest remains. Ensuring that only those likely to contribute are retained will be crucial as Arsenal prepare for another demanding campaign.

Having depth within a squad is undeniably important, particularly when competing on multiple fronts. However, a squad that is too large can present its own challenges, such as reduced morale and limited playing time for fringe players. Streamlining the group would allow Arteta to manage his team more efficiently and maintain focus among those selected.

As Genoa and Vieira explore their transfer options, the potential involvement of Arsenal players could represent a practical solution for both clubs.

