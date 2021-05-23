Patrick Vieira calls for only peaceful protests at today’s Arsenal game

With the protests against Stan Kroenke gathering pace after his attempt to put Arsenal into a breakaway Super league, there are expected to be quite a few Gooners making their feelings known when the Gunners play Brighton at the Emirates today.

With a large quota of fans being allowed into the game as the lockdown is eased, there could be a lot more participants than at the previous half-hearted protests a couple of weeks ago, but the Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, who is backing Daniel Ek’s bid to take over the club, has called on Arsenal fans to avoid breaking the law and using violence to show their distaste with the current ownership.

‘It is obvious violence is not the answer in any kind of communication,’ Vieira said in the Mail. “I think the fans are allowed to protest, to give their opinion of how the club has been running. But I think there is a peaceful way to do it. This is a democracy, where you can express yourself about what you think. If fans are planning on doing something on Sunday, I hope it will be done ina peaceful way.’

‘People will talk about the negativity more than anything else. The fans have to express themselves about how they think this club has been running but they have to do it with manners and in a peaceful way.’

So, listen to the voice of reason Gooners. Make your feelings known, but please do it in a peaceful way….