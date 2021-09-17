Paul Ince convinced Arsenal target will be offloaded by Man Utd

Former Inter Milan and Manchester United star, Paul Ince is convinced United will eventually sell Donny van de Beek as the Dutchman simply cannot seem to play for them on a regular basis.

United saw off serious competitions to sign the Dutchman in the last summer transfer window from Ajax.

He had been one of the finest midfielders when he was at the Dutch club and helped them to reach the semi-final of the Champions League in 2019.

He was a part of a generation of top talents at the club but waited a year after the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong had left the club before he departed.

His time at United has been frustrating with Todofichajes reporting some days ago that Arsenal remains keen to add him to their squad.

The Gunners have invested in their midfield in the last transfer window, but Mikel Arteta still considers van de Beek one player that can make them better.

In a boost to them, Ince revealed in a recent interview that it is certain the midfielder will leave United. Asked if the 24-year-old is in their manager’s long-term plans:

“Absolutely no chance!” Ince said as quoted by Transfermarketweb.

“He’s tried to make the player happy [by playing him].

It’s always tough when you don’t play to come and make an impression on your first start and to sub him off at half-time… what does it say to us, what does it say to the fans?”

“What does it say to Donny? If I can’t get a full game against Young Boys, ten men or no ten men, then it’s time for me to go.

There’s nothing Ole could say that would persuade me that my future is at Manchester United. I wish it was because it’s the biggest club in the world but he needs to play football.”