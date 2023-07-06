Paul Ince urges Manchester United to move for Arsenal man

Paul Ince has suggested that Manchester United should consider pursuing a move for Thomas Partey, amidst reports linking the midfielder with a potential switch to Juventus.
While Arsenal has made additions to their squad in the form of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz during this transfer window, they appear open to the possibility of losing Partey, despite his status as one of their key players.
Partey has been an integral figure for Arsenal in recent seasons, but he occasionally lost his place in the team to Jorginho last season, which may have fueled his desire to seek a departure from the Emirates.
Ince believes that if a player of Partey’s calibre becomes available, Manchester United should prioritise him over Moises Caicedo as a potential signing.
It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold, but Ince’s suggestion emphasises the value he sees in Partey and the potential impact he could have at a club like Manchester United.
He said via Football365:
“Obviously, there’s a lot of talk about [Moises] Caicedo.
“I like Franck Kessie at Barcelona. He’s not getting enough game time.
“There’s also talk about Thomas Partey leaving Arsenal. You think about the first six months of the season, Partey was absolutely fantastic.
“Jorginho came in and, for some reason, he stopped getting games. That’s when Arsenal started losing and drawing games. I’d be looking at someone like him or Kessie.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Partey is a player we probably can survive without, but we struggled when he was out of the team, which shows Jorginho and our other options must get used to playing his role quickly if we sell the ex-Atletico Madrid man.
Most of Arsenal fans are deluded or just arrogant. They say Rice is an upgrade on party, Rice is the future captain blah blah. That’s total wrong. We need party for at least 1 more season. We will never be same if we sell him mark my word.