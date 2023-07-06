Paul Ince urges Manchester United to move for Arsenal man

Paul Ince has suggested that Manchester United should consider pursuing a move for Thomas Partey, amidst reports linking the midfielder with a potential switch to Juventus.

While Arsenal has made additions to their squad in the form of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz during this transfer window, they appear open to the possibility of losing Partey, despite his status as one of their key players.

Partey has been an integral figure for Arsenal in recent seasons, but he occasionally lost his place in the team to Jorginho last season, which may have fueled his desire to seek a departure from the Emirates.

Ince believes that if a player of Partey’s calibre becomes available, Manchester United should prioritise him over Moises Caicedo as a potential signing.

It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold, but Ince’s suggestion emphasises the value he sees in Partey and the potential impact he could have at a club like Manchester United.