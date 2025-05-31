Paul Ince uses Arsenal example to question Manchester United’s recruitment

Arsenal have not always achieved perfection in player recruitment, but in many respects, they have demonstrated more consistency than Manchester United in recent seasons. Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have undergone a notable transformation and have continually improved through smart acquisitions and steady development.

Arteta, a former midfielder, has emerged as a tactically astute manager during his time in North London. While some critics remain focused on his lack of silverware, the club’s overall progression under his leadership is difficult to ignore. Arsenal have regularly shown intent in the transfer market, most notably by breaking their transfer record to sign Declan Rice, a move widely viewed as a statement of ambition.

Arsenal’s Recruitment Model Compared to Manchester United’s

In contrast, Manchester United have also invested heavily in the transfer market, but many of their signings have failed to make the desired impact. Despite significant financial outlays, the team have struggled to achieve the consistency expected at a club of their stature. This discrepancy in transfer success has drawn attention, including from former United midfielder Paul Ince.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Ince expressed frustration over United’s recent recruitment strategy, using Arsenal as a positive example. He questioned why United had not competed for signings such as Rice, suggesting that their scouting and recruitment direction might be flawed.

Paul Ince Questions United’s Recruitment Direction

“If you picked your best 11 players from the Premier League, you wouldn’t have one United player in there. And you probably could have said that in the last six or seven years. How can Liverpool go and sign the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, and Arsenal get Declan Rice? Why haven’t United been in the market for them? Are they looking in the right places? I don’t think they are right now, so it’s a big summer for everyone involved at the club, that’s for sure,” Ince told the publication.

Arsenal can be considered to have passed the test in terms of talent acquisition. However, to truly validate their progress and justify the investments made, the next step must be the consistent delivery of trophies, which remains the ultimate measure of success.

