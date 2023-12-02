Paul Merson predicts no change at the top of the table today

Following the 1-1 draw between Manchester City and Liverpool, Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League standings with a 1-0 victory over Brentford. Arsenal leads the Premier League by one point over Manchester City and two points over Liverpool.

After their Champions League exploits in midweek, when they beat Lens 6-0 to book a spot in the round of 16, Arsenal now turn their attention to the Premier League, where they are set to face Wolves this afternoon at the Emirates in a game in which they can maintain their top-of-the-table position.

Paul Merson made his Premier League predictions for Match Day 14 on Sportskeeda ahead of the game. According to his predictions, there would be no change at the top of the table. Merson says Manchester City will crush Spurs, who are dealing with injuries, 4-0, and Liverpool will dominate Fulham and win 3-0.

As for Arsenal, he believes Wolves are a difficult opponent, but that Arsenal should win the game somehow. He believes Rice should start this game as No. 6, and that Jorginho should be overlooked as the £105 million summer transfer might determine the game.

Merson says the score will be 3-1 in favor of Arsenal although he claims: “Arsenal have done well so far this season, but they are also very open from time to time, and that’s a bit worrying. Wolves should be a lot higher up the Premier League table if it weren’t for bad VAR decisions. If I was an Arsenal fan, I’d be happy to just win this difficult game somehow and get it out of the way.

“Gary O’Neil’s side is not easy to play against. But Arsenal have enough quality to get the better of them. Declan Rice has been absolutely brilliant for Arsenal. He was magnificent against Lens in midweek. He has to continue to play down the center. If he plays on the sides with Jorginho in the center, the Gunners are just not the same side. He will be key here again. This will be a hard-fought game, but I’m going to go with Arsenal here.”

Do you agree with these predictions?

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…