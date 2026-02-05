Paul Merson accuses Arsenal’s players of not trusting one of their teammates

Paul Merson has expressed concerns that Arsenal players do not trust Viktor Gyokeres enough to involve him regularly during matches. The striker impressed while playing for Sporting Club, prompting the Gunners to invest significantly in his signing. Arsenal had hoped he would elevate their attacking options and contribute consistently to their goal tally.

Gyokeres’ challenges at Arsenal

Since joining, Gyokeres has not delivered the level of ruthlessness Arsenal anticipated. The Swede is aware that he must improve his finishing and overall influence on matches to maintain his position as the first-choice striker. Although Arsenal has worked hard in recent weeks to secure results and strengthen their standing, they have often relied less on him in attack, reflecting both tactical decisions and the adaptation required in a new team environment.

Fears that Gyokeres might struggle to integrate appear to be materialising, partly because the squad is not accustomed to playing with a traditional striker. This has limited his opportunities to receive the ball in dangerous areas, further affecting his confidence and output. The team’s current setup places responsibility elsewhere, and Gyokeres’s role has not been as central as initially intended.

Merson on the lack of trust

Speaking on The Overlap, Merson commented on the situation, saying, “Arsenal don’t trust him (Gyokeres) and the players never pass to him. You watch him next time; he comes short they go no. When I watch the game, he comes short and they don’t give it to him. I don’t think they trust him at all.”

His remarks suggest that the striker’s struggles are not solely down to his finishing but also linked to the way teammates utilise him. The lack of trust and understanding between Gyokeres and his colleagues is viewed as a key factor in his underwhelming performances, highlighting the challenges faced by forwards adapting to a new tactical system in the Premier League.