Paul Merson believes Arsenal are now on “another level” and can now “go on and win it”

We’re about to enter the second part of the 2023–24 season. After Arteta and the boys hopefully get six points from West Ham and Fulham before the year ends, the Gunners could be heading to 2024 at the top of the table.

When Arsenal re-entered the title battle last season, many were amazed at how out of nowhere the Gunners had entered the ring to challenge Manchester City for the league crown, and many were sceptical that they would be able to sustain it. Unfortunately, after a disappointing end to last season in which Arsenal lost the league title race they had led for more than half of the season, the nicest gift the Gooners can receive is bragging to opposing fans next summer that, “Look at us, we are headed to the 2024–25 season as defending champions.”

Arsenal, according to Paul Merson, is a different team now. He claims that his old club has learned their lesson and that they now know what to do differently. He also mentions Declan Rice as a big plus to the title ambitions, of which he’s convinced Odegaard and co. are the real deal and will win the Premier League in 2023–24.

“Arsenal are a different team now; they learnt a lot last season, and putting Declan Rice in there has took them to another level. I think they go on and win it [the title] now — I make Arsenal the team now,” said Merson on Sky Sports.

This season, it was thought that Arsenal would compete solely with Manchester City for the title, but looking at the league table, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and even Tottenham Hotspur all want to win the league. The title race is tighter than ever, but regardless of how difficult it is, the Gunners should triumph and end their title drought. Like Merson, I have high hopes for the Gunners.

Daniel O

