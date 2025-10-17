Paul Merson believes beating Fulham could be huge for Arsenal in title race

Paul Merson believes that Arsenal have the opportunity to make a major statement in the Premier League title race if they can overcome Fulham this weekend. The Gunners currently sit at the top of the table and could move four points clear of Liverpool by the start of the new week, depending on results elsewhere. With Liverpool set to face Manchester United in a challenging fixture, Arsenal will be eager to capitalise on any potential slip from their closest rivals.

Fulham, however, have proven to be a difficult opponent for Mikel Arteta’s side in recent seasons. The Cottagers have avoided defeat in their last two home games against Arsenal, and Craven Cottage has often presented a tricky test for visiting teams. Despite this, Arsenal will be fully aware of the importance of maintaining consistency if they are to strengthen their claim for the Premier League title.

A Statement Victory in the Making

Writing in Sportskeeda, Paul Merson expressed his view that a victory over Fulham would send a powerful message to Arsenal’s rivals. He stated, “Three points in this game will send a strong message to their rivals about them learning from the mistakes of the past. Last season, when Arsenal finished second to Liverpool, they lost to West Ham, Fulham and Newcastle. If Arsenal win this Saturday, that’s all of those three teams beaten this season, and nine points they missed last time in the bag already! I actually think that if Arsenal win this game, they will walk the league title!”

Merson’s comments reflect the growing belief that Arsenal are a more mature and resilient side compared to last season. The ability to win difficult away matches, especially against teams that previously caused them problems, would demonstrate clear progress and underline their credentials as genuine title contenders.

Focus and Consistency Key to Arsenal’s Ambition

While the fixture against Fulham presents an immediate opportunity, Arsenal’s focus must remain on taking each game as it comes. Tougher challenges await in the coming weeks, and maintaining discipline and concentration will be crucial if they are to sustain their momentum at the top. Arteta’s side have already shown greater depth and tactical adaptability this season, and Merson’s remarks highlight the importance of translating those qualities into consistent results.

A victory at Craven Cottage would not only reinforce Arsenal’s position at the summit but could also serve as a defining moment in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

