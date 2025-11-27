Paul Merson blames one Arsenal man for Bayern Munich’s goal

Arsenal surrendered their Champions League clean sheet record last night as Bayern Munich found the net during the Gunners’ 3 to 1 victory at the Emirates. The team have been outstanding defensively throughout the season in all competitions and had not conceded a Champions League goal before the Bavarians arrived in London. Many expected Bayern to pose a far greater attacking threat than previous opponents, and they did precisely that, testing Arsenal with intensity and accuracy.
Bayern’s Equaliser And Defensive Concerns
Arsenal opened the scoring, yet Bayern responded quickly by capitalising on a moment of hesitation, levelling the match before the Gunners eventually added two more goals to secure the win. Despite the positive result, some attention has been drawn to the defensive sequence that led to the Bayern goal. Paul Merson, who analysed the match, highlighted the involvement of Myles Lewis Skelly in the build-up to the equaliser. The defender has spent much of the season on the bench due to the strong form of Riccardo Calafiori, and this match offered him an opportunity to regain momentum.
Mikel Arteta opted to trust him with a starting role, yet the youngster appeared to struggle in key moments. On the play leading to the goal, he needed to apply pressure and close down his opponent, but he did not do so and allowed the cross that ultimately produced Bayern’s finish. It was an unfortunate moment for a player aiming to compete for regular inclusion once again.
Merson’s Reaction To The Goal
Speaking via the Metro, Merson said, ‘Lewis Skelly falls asleep. It is a diagonal ball over to Gnabry but he falls asleep Lewis Skelly, it goes over his head. But what a goal, honestly!’ His reaction, as cited by the source, reflects both criticism of the defensive lapse and appreciation of the quality of Bayern’s execution.
The result remains a significant win for Arsenal, although the incident serves as a reminder of the concentration required at elite level.
I thought so too – great goal but the way it got to gnabry looked too easy to me. MLS needs to play more for his development and to keep him ready but this may not have been the best game to bring him back to. Thankfully it all turned out alright in the end.
The former Arsenal man is right, the kid was a little ring rusty and thrown in at the deep end.
Lewis Skelly was far better against the cemetery of talents, not a single time Rodrygo was able to go pass him.
The gaffer may have fail the young Englishman here as this could damage his confidence, but on the flipped side it could serve as a shark reminder to the kid, he’s not quite the finished article yet.
Two things we learned from the Lewis Skelly participation, the kid needs to play more and the gaffer must involve the kid in his man management
On numerous occasions, i have highlighted the failings of MLS as a defender, but basically he lacks the instincts needed to become a quality back four player.His display against BM did nothing to allay my fears, and i only hope Arteta is not tempted to play him against the dangerous Neto on Sunday.I don.t know what the future holds for MLS, but he is not a competent defender and never will be.