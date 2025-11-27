Paul Merson blames one Arsenal man for Bayern Munich’s goal

Arsenal surrendered their Champions League clean sheet record last night as Bayern Munich found the net during the Gunners’ 3 to 1 victory at the Emirates. The team have been outstanding defensively throughout the season in all competitions and had not conceded a Champions League goal before the Bavarians arrived in London. Many expected Bayern to pose a far greater attacking threat than previous opponents, and they did precisely that, testing Arsenal with intensity and accuracy.

Bayern’s Equaliser And Defensive Concerns

Arsenal opened the scoring, yet Bayern responded quickly by capitalising on a moment of hesitation, levelling the match before the Gunners eventually added two more goals to secure the win. Despite the positive result, some attention has been drawn to the defensive sequence that led to the Bayern goal. Paul Merson, who analysed the match, highlighted the involvement of Myles Lewis Skelly in the build-up to the equaliser. The defender has spent much of the season on the bench due to the strong form of Riccardo Calafiori, and this match offered him an opportunity to regain momentum.

Mikel Arteta opted to trust him with a starting role, yet the youngster appeared to struggle in key moments. On the play leading to the goal, he needed to apply pressure and close down his opponent, but he did not do so and allowed the cross that ultimately produced Bayern’s finish. It was an unfortunate moment for a player aiming to compete for regular inclusion once again.

Merson’s Reaction To The Goal

Speaking via the Metro, Merson said, ‘Lewis Skelly falls asleep. It is a diagonal ball over to Gnabry but he falls asleep Lewis Skelly, it goes over his head. But what a goal, honestly!’ His reaction, as cited by the source, reflects both criticism of the defensive lapse and appreciation of the quality of Bayern’s execution.

The result remains a significant win for Arsenal, although the incident serves as a reminder of the concentration required at elite level.