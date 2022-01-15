Paul Merson certain of Arsenal victory over Tottenham

We are all waiting impatiently for the Premier League to announce it’s decision on whether the North London Derby will go ahead tomorrow or not, but, according to the ex-Arsenal star Paul Merson, the Gunners are sure to take the points home, in fact he says that he will “be shocked if Arsenal lost.”

Obviously it is one of the most important games of the year for both Arsenal and Tottenham fans, and and this season it is definitely crucial to both teams hopes of winning the race for the Top Four, but with such a high pressure derby, most pundits would say that any result is possible, but not Merson!

“This is a massive game, I’ve played in enough of these to know that,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “I think the tide has changed a little bit this season, so I fancy Arsenal to win this one.

“They are a better team than Tottenham at the moment and Son Heung-Min’s absence is a huge problem for Antonio Conte.

“Spurs have a few games in hand and if they manage to win them, they could break into the top four and cause a bit of trouble for Arsenal.

“They had the upper hand in this fixture a couple of years ago, but going by what I’ve seen in recent weeks, I’d be shocked if Arsenal lost.”

Us Gooners are certainly not used to Merson being positive about Arsenal so this is a bit of shock to me that he thinks we will win easily, especially with half our team missing.

But let’s hope he is right about this one!

COYG!!!!

