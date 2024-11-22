Paul Merson confidently backs Arsenal to beat Forest and win at least next six games

Arsenal must rediscover their league form performance to have a chance at clinching the 2024-25 Premier League title.

Arsenal will play Forest at the Emirates Stadium when the league resumes Saturday after a brief pause for the November international break. We have thoroughly detailed the challenges Arteta and his team will face against Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest. No matter how strong Forest is, Arsenal must do everything they can to beat them.

The boys in red and white currently trail league leaders Liverpool by 9 points, and a defeat this weekend could extend that gap to 12 points. While predicting the weekend’s Premier League results, Paul Merson took a moment to share his insights on Arsenal’s chances of winning the title. He warned his former club they couldn’t afford to drop points and go 12 points off the top of the table, as that would be a game-over for them.

“In terms of the title race, Arsenal are in last chance saloon already! If they lose this weekend and Liverpool win, they will go 12 points behind. That gap is too big to recover from, in my opinion,” Merson stated on Sportskeeda. “It is a tricky game for Arsenal because they have no more mistakes left in them now. They have to keep winning, it’s as simple as that. Nottingham Forest are actually a better team away from home. But that 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United in their last game is a sign of their good start slowly wearing off now.”

Merson went even further when he said: “This is a cup final for Arsenal, a must-win game. Mikel Arteta and company have some lovely fixtures coming up and will be hopeful of putting on a solid run. I back them to win their next six or seven games and it starts with this one.”

Prior to the November international break, Arsenal had experienced a series of disappointing results. In four league games, they had not managed to secure a victory. That poor form is simply unacceptable and must change. Martin Odegaard’s injury, along with those of Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, and Jurrien Timber, could have easily accounted for the drop in performances.

However, with most of these players now fit again (excluding White), there are no longer any justifications for the team’s struggles; Gunners need to step up and deliver. They must execute a flawless comeback, hoping that their primary competitors, Manchester City and Liverpool, falter, allowing them to narrow the distance to the top of the league by the PL Run-In, from which they can end the season in style to claim their first league title in 20 years.

