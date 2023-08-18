Paul Merson continues to trust in Arsenal’s new signing

Paul Merson has maintained his support for the signing of Kai Havertz, even though the German did nothing of note in his first competitive game for Arsenal.

Signing Havertz came as a surprise to most Arsenal and football fans in general and a good number still do not understand the rationale behind the transfer.

Havertz had been struggling on the books of Chelsea and remains one player that needs to really impress if he is to get the whole fan base on his side.

However, Merson has been a surprise supporter of the German and has again reiterated that the ex-Chelsea man is a player that Arsenal needs.

He writes in his column on Sports Keeda:

“I also don’t see Kai Havertz as a midfielder; however, I have faith in him and he is the kind of player you want when games open up.

“It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta goes about using these players over the course of the new campaign.”

Havertz has not impressed many, but it is good that he has an outspoken supporter like Merson and that should make the German feel good.

Other fans are waiting for him to prove it was the right decision to add him to the group at the Emirates.

