Paul Merson doubts if there will be many twists in this seasons title race

Liverpool’s remarkable form this season has put them in pole position for the Premier League title, a development that few predicted at the start of the campaign. After losing Jurgen Klopp in the summer and appointing Arne Slot—a relatively unknown figure in English football—there were doubts about how the Reds would perform. However, Slot has defied expectations, building a side that has been formidable for much of the season.

While Liverpool has experienced the occasional slip-up, their overall consistency and ability to dominate games have left their rivals scrambling to keep up. Arsenal, in particular, faces an uphill battle as they try to overtake the current league leaders. Many fans of the Gunners had expected the main challenge to come from Manchester City, but Liverpool’s resurgence has added an unexpected layer of complexity to the title race.

Many Arsenal supporters remain optimistic, believing there is still plenty of time for the title race to shift in their favour. With twists and turns being a hallmark of Premier League campaigns, many are hopeful that Liverpool could stumble, offering Arsenal a chance to regain the top spot.

However, pundit Paul Merson has expressed scepticism about the likelihood of such a scenario. Speaking on the BBC, Merson remarked:

“People say there might be loads of twists and turns but there might not be. Liverpool haven’t put a foot wrong, but if they continue winning, then it will be just another game that passes Arsenal fans by.”

Merson’s comments underscore the importance of Liverpool’s consistency. Slot has managed to instill a winning mentality in his squad, and if they maintain this form, the Gunners may have to settle for second place.

For Arsenal, the key will be to focus on their own performances rather than rely on Liverpool faltering. Mikel Arteta’s side has shown resilience in the past, and they are capable of stringing together a run of victories. However, it will require near-perfect performances in their remaining games to keep pace with the relentless Reds.

