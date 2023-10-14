Paul Merson expects Man City to have another late surge again to beat Arsenal to the title

According to Paul Merson, only one side can finish ahead of Manchester City. Could this be Arsenal? I hope so!

We, the Arsenal, beat Manchester City 1-0 last Sunday, inflicting their second loss of the season. With them losing twice in a row, there’s a feeling that they, Man City, may not be at their best and may drop further points.

With Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool all poised to fight for the league title crown, many have questioned the Citizens’ chances of winning the league.

In the midst of the debate over Manchester City’s title chances, Paul Merson believes it is too early to tell how the reigning champions’ season will unfold. He believes they are a team that can easily turn things around, and that, plus their large squad, will see them finish second if they do not win the league.

“Man City are slow starters. Do not get me wrong, it is game on as they have just lost again, but they are the only team in the league who can win 13–14 games on the trot when it gets past Christmas.

“You look at their squad, and it is much bigger than everyone else’s — any side that finishes above Man City this season will be league champions. There is no way two or three teams will finish above them.”

Whatever happens, Arteta and the boys must ensure that we are the team Paul Merson thinks could manage to deny Manchester City another league title. Last season, they beat us in the title race after we led for a long time, leaving us disappointed. But this season, we are wiser and have a superior squad, which is what keeps us in the fight to be the one to knock them off their perch.

Sam P

—————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…