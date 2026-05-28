Paul Merson expects PSG to change their approach against Arsenal 

Paul Merson has predicted that Paris Saint-Germain will adopt a more defensive approach in the Champions League final against Arsenal, suggesting they will not replicate their attacking style from earlier in the competition.

The match comes after a high-scoring semi-final that ended 5- 4 in PSG’s favour against Bayern Munich, although in the second leg they showed strong defensive discipline and frustrated the German side to progress. Arsenal are also regarded as one of the strongest defensive teams in world football, and PSG’s ability to defend when required adds intrigue. Some neutrals fear a cagey contest, but the priority for both clubs is victory, with Arsenal aiming to win the competition for the first time in Budapest.

Tactical expectations for the final

Merson has lowered expectations regarding an open attacking match, suggesting the first goal will be crucial and that the final is likely to be tight and cautious.

He believes PSG will be concerned about conceding early against Arsenal, and that fear of going behind could shape their overall approach to the game.

Merson’s prediction and remarks

According to Football365, Merson said:

“The first goal is going to be key. It’s a Champions League final, so it will be a cagey game – I can’t see PSG playing the flamboyant football they showed in the first leg of their semi-final against Bayern Munich.”

“PSG will be worried about going 1-0 down to Arsenal, because they’ll know they’ll be up against it – they’ll be scared of losing the first goal.”

“A cagey game would suit Arsenal well. If PSG arrive with their gung-ho approach, then Arsenal could be in a bit of trouble, but if they play with a fear of going 1-0 down, then Arsenal are right in the game. I’m going to predict a 1-0 win for Arsenal.”

The prediction underlines expectations of a tightly contested final, with both sides prioritising control and defensive organisation rather than open attacking play, as Arsenal aim to secure a historic victory in their pursuit of the Champions League title.

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