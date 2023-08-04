Paul Merson explains why Rice could struggle this season

Paul Merson has explained why Declan Rice might struggle at Arsenal this season as he highlights the key difference between the Gunners and West Ham.

Rice was one of the best players at West Ham, where he led them to win the Europa Conference League last season.

Even before they won that trophy, Arsenal had wanted to add him to their squad for a fee.

The midfielder moves to the Emirates as one of England’s best players as he also performed well at the World Cup for the Three Lions.

Arsenal fans are excited about the prospect of watching him play for their club, but former Gunner Merson explains why he might struggle.

He writes in his column on Sports Keeda:

“I think it’s going to be hard for Declan Rice to come into his own at Arsenal. When you play at West Ham, you haven’t got the ball much. When you do, you keep possession to give your defence a breather. When Arsenal win the ball back, they get forward and don’t mess about.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the finest players in our squad now, but he is in a different environment and we do not have to get our hopes high.

The midfielder will need time to reach his best form, so we must be patient with him to gain some momentum.

