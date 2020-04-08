Paul Merson fails to name a single Arsenal player in his team of the season

If you thought that Arsenal players have failed to deliver the goods this season, then you are not wrong, according to Paul Merson’s selections for the team of the season so far.

The former Arsenal star decided to select the players that have made a mark in the Premier League before the season was suspended, and he didn’t find any Arsenal player that has done enough to enter the team of the season.

He, however, unsurprisingly picked a handful of Liverpool players with just three slots in his starting XI reserved for the players of other teams.

Arsenal has had an underwhelming campaign and despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on their side, the Gunners remain a team that is struggling to make an impression this season.

Mikel Arteta joined in December and he seems to have turned the mood around at the Emirates, but the transformation hasn’t brought enough wins to take the Gunners up the league table.

This break could be a blessing in disguise for the Gunners as it would have afforded the players enough time to relax and resume the season even stronger than they were before now.

Paul Merson Team of the Season as published in the Daily Mail: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Cahill, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, De Bruyne; Salah, Vardy, Mane.