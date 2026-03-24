Paul Merson fears for Arsenal if they meet Barcelona in Champions League

Arsenal began last week as favourites to win four trophies, but their defeat in the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City has introduced a degree of uncertainty. The result has prompted questions about whether the Gunners can sustain their challenge across multiple competitions.

Despite that setback, Arsenal remain among the favourites to secure a treble by the end of the season. One of their most realistic opportunities lies in the Champions League, where they have already progressed to the quarter-finals. With only a handful of matches remaining, the prospect of lifting the trophy is still within reach.

Champions League Path and Concerns

Arsenal’s side of the draw appears relatively favourable until the semi-final stage. At that point, they could face Barcelona, provided the Spanish side is not eliminated earlier in the competition. This potential encounter has raised concerns among observers, including Paul Merson, who has questioned Arsenal’s ability to cope with such opposition.

He said via the Metro:

‘I look at Barcelona – who Arsenal are on course to play in the semi-finals – and Arsenal haven’t got the pace to trouble Barcelona’s high line.

‘The forward players aren’t electric – they’re not like Anthony Elanga or Anthony Gordon who caused Barcelona problems in the last 16.

‘I dread to think what Barcelona could do to Arsenal.’

Belief and Opportunity

Merson’s comments highlight perceived weaknesses in Arsenal’s attacking options, particularly in terms of pace. However, the Gunners have demonstrated resilience and tactical discipline throughout the competition, qualities that could prove decisive against elite opposition.

Barcelona are widely regarded as one of the favourites to win the Champions League, making any potential semi-final a significant challenge. Nevertheless, such fixtures are often unpredictable, and Arsenal will believe they have the quality to compete.

For Arsenal, maintaining confidence will be crucial. While external doubts may grow, their focus must remain on executing their game plan and building on the progress they have already made. If they can combine belief with consistent performances, they still have a genuine opportunity to achieve success on the European stage this season.