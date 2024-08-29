Paul Merson fears for the worst if Arsenal loses Havertz

Paul Merson is concerned about Arsenal’s attacking depth and urges the club to strengthen it.

The Gunners are set to sell Eddie Nketiah, but they have just lost Gabriel Jesus to injury.

The Brazilian’s fitness has been unreliable, and he is often sidelined with injuries, which is why he has lost his first-team place to Kai Havertz.

Havertz has been a good striker for Arsenal, contributing to the team’s goal-scoring efforts, even if he hasn’t always been on the score sheet himself.

His role in the team facilitates opportunities for other attackers to score, and he fulfils his responsibilities effectively.

However, the German could face injury or suspension during this long season, and if Jesus is also injured at that time, Arsenal could find themselves in a difficult position.

Merson believes there are better scenarios for the club to consider and insists that the Gunners need to take action to address this issue.

He said on Sky Sports:

“Havertz, when he gets injured, they will be right up against it.

Adding: “They’d end up having to play a false nine.”

“You can get away with a false nine in two, three or four games, but you do not want to use it for two months.

“So, I think Arsenal would have to bring someone in.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Going into a season with no recognisable natural number nine is not a good position to be in, but we trust Mikel Arteta.

