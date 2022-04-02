Paul Merson gives his Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction

Former Arsenal man, Paul Merson has predicted the Gunners will collect all the points when they face Crystal Palace on Monday.

They went into the international break after beating Aston Villa 1-0 in a hard-fought game.

They had lost to Liverpool in their previous match and couldn’t rely on Aaron Ramsdale, who was injured.

Yet they got all the points to continue proving they are one of the best sides in the Premier League at the moment.

Palace is also in a good place and they have earned some huge results in the Premier League this season, most notably beating Manchester City.

They have just earned another point against the champions before the break and nearly beat Arsenal in the reverse of this fixture.

That makes this match unpredictable, but Merson believes Arsenal will earn all the points because they need to make the top four.

He said via Metro Sport: ‘I’ve predicted wins for Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham, so Arsenal have to win this one to be on track for a place in the Premier League top four.

‘Palace have a big game against Chelsea in the FA Cup to look forward to a little later in the month and the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise are injured, so they probably won’t be risked for this one.

‘Arsenal got a massive result against Aston Villa after losing to Liverpool and will do well with another win here. This is a big game with a lot of pressure, but I think Mikel Arteta and co will get all three points.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

A win is what we need from this game, but this match will be far from easy judging by the performances of Palace in this campaign.

The Eagles are a tough nut to crack and they will make sure we do not get any gifts from the game while plotting to hurt us. It will be an exciting game of football.