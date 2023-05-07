Paul Merson gives his Newcastle v Arsenal prediction

Paul Merson reckons the game against Newcastle United today has the potential to kill off Arsenal’s title hopes.

Arsenal remains hopeful they can still win the title, which will require Manchester City to slip.

However, they must win all their remaining games of the season and their latest opponent is Champions League-chasing Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been resurgent under Eddie Howe and tore Arsenal apart when the Gunners visited them last season.

Merson knows the game will be tough and insists it could be the end of Arsenal’s challenge if they fail to win.

He predicts on Sport Skeeda:

“This could be the game that finishes Arsenal off in the Premier League title race, as Newcastle United are in incredible form.”

Adding: “If Arsenal win this, I think the title race could be back on, as Manchester City have a bunch of interesting games coming up. Both Arsenal and Newcastle have played fantastic football this season and this will be a great contest, but unfortunately, I can’t see Arsenal winning this one. The pressure will be on them and the Magpies are a tough nut to crack at St. James’ Park, so I think this game will finish 1-1.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Newcastle is key to us remaining in the title race because the Magpies are one of the league’s toughest teams now.

We expect them to come at us with a lot of aggression and we must have that in our game if we intend to get a positive result today.

