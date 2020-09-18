Paul Merson gives his opinion on Chelsea letting Willian leave

Paul Merson has slammed Chelsea for allowing Willian to leave them after the Brazilian joined Arsenal.

Willian joined Arsenal on a free transfer this summer after allowing his contract to run down at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea has moved on from him, signing some exciting players, however, Merson believes that they should have kept hold of the Brazilian winger.

Willian has made a fine start to life at Arsenal after he provided three assists in his first competitive game for Arsenal last weekend.

That was the best possible start that he could have imagined and Arsenal will hope that he will continue to do better for them as the season progresses, but Merson cannot believe that Chelsea did not agree to his contract demands and allowed him to join a direct rival.

‘I cannot believe Chelsea let Willian go. I know they have gone out and got special players, but there is nothing to say they are going to hit the ground running,’ Merson told Sky Sports.

‘In Willian, you have got someone there who is ready-made. I like who they have signed, but they cost a lot of money, and their wages are probably the same as Willian.’

Arsenal is still in the transfer market for some other targets and they have also signed Gabriel Magalhaes, but Willian might prove to be the club’s most important signing this summer.