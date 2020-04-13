Paul Merson gives his opinion on what Aubameyang should do over new contract

Arsenal hero, Paul Merson has warned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be careful what he wishes for as he looks to make a move away from the Emirates.

The Gunners’ captain has been the club’s top scorer since he moved to the Emirates in 2018.

He was the joint top scorer in the Premier League last season and he also led the club to the Europa League final.

Despite his best efforts, the club has never played in the Champions League since he came to the Emirates. He will have just one season left on his current deal at the Emirates at the end of this season and the likelihood of him leaving is very high.

The club is struggling to tie him to a new deal, however, reports have claimed that no matter what he is offered, he would prefer to leave the Emirates and join a team playing in the Champions League, but Merson has a word of advice for him.

He wrote on Sky Sports: “It’s easy saying move to another, more ambitious club and win stuff but there are not a lot of trophies to win, especially with the two phenomenal football clubs Liverpool and Manchester City.

“I was very fortunate to play for Arsenal for a long time and make no mistake about it, it’s a great club.

“The grass is not always green on the other side, you have got to be careful.

“Aubameyang is at an age now where he will play every week for Arsenal.

“If he goes to, say, Manchester United or somewhere else, four or five bad games and you are out of the team.

“He’s going to play every week at Arsenal and when you are coming towards the end of your career, two or three years to go, you have got to enjoy your football and play.

“If I were Aubameyang’s agent I would be stressing that he is at one of the best clubs in the world, a phenomenal football club that has as much chance as anybody, bar Manchester City and Liverpool, winning something. For me, I would stay.”