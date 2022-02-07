Paul Merson gives his opinion on whether Lacazette should get a new deal

Paul Merson has warned Arsenal not to consider giving Alexandre Lacazette a new deal no matter how many goals he scores in this second half of the season.

The Frenchman will be out of contract at the end of this campaign and he is almost certain to leave.

Lacazette has never been a prolific striker for Arsenal, and there is almost no point keeping him.

He can start discussing with clubs outside England now in search of the best next home for him.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now out of the Arsenal squad, Lacazette will get more playing chances.

He could take them and score many goals, but former Gunner, Merson says that should not make them consider giving him a new deal.

He tells Sky Sports: “Now, if Alexandre Lacazette goes and gets 10 goals before the end of the season, they can’t get lazy and just give him a new deal worth £250,000-a-week, thinking it might be his season next season.

“However, for me, Lacazette has had his time at Arsenal. Whatever he does between now and the end of the season, he’s had his chance at the Emirates Stadium.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has truly had his chances at the club, and he has never quite taken them.

The Frenchman remains one of the most important players at the club, especially because we don’t have many strikers now.

However, the next five months should be his last at the club, regardless of how he performs.