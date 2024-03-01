Paul Merson gives his prediction for the Sheffield United v Arsenal game

Paul Merson has predicted the outcome of Arsenal’s upcoming match against Sheffield United this weekend and acknowledges that he expects Mikel Arteta’s side to emerge victorious.

Arsenal is currently one of the most in-form clubs in Europe, consistently delivering strong performances. They are set to face a Sheffield United side that is struggling and appears destined for relegation from the Premier League.

Despite Sheffield’s efforts to reverse their fortunes, the task seems daunting, and Arsenal is anticipated to compound their woes. With the Gunners aiming to maintain their winning streak and potentially secure the title, a victory in their remaining league games is crucial.

Considering Sheffield United’s current struggles, Merson does not foresee any outcome other than a win for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.

He said, as quoted by Football365:

“I can’t see anything but an Arsenal win here. After successive defeats to Fulham and West Ham United in late 2023, I thought the Gunners’ title challenge would fizzle out, but they’ve been absolutely magnificent since the turn of the year and are scoring goals for fun!

“Again, I’ll stop at three, but I think it could be any scoreline here. Arsenal have a good balance to their team and will look to score early as they have in most of their games in recent weeks. Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sheffield United is simply not good enough to stop us from winning this weekend, and it should be a straightforward game.

However, that will only happen if we maintain the high standards we have shown over the last few weeks.

