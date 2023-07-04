Paul Merson gives his reaction to Arsenal signing Kai Havertz

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson has reacted to the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, with many fans unconvinced about the move.

Arsenal has often signed players from Chelsea, but not all of them have done well at the Emirates.

David Luiz and Willian did not have good spells with the Gunners and that has made Arsenal fans sceptical about any player joining them from their London rivals.

Havertz is much younger than most players who have moved from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates in the past, but Arsenal fans are still not very happy with the move.

Reacting to the transfer, Merson tweeted:

‘Although he didn’t have his greatest season last year, believe me Kai Havertz will make Arsenal a better team. Good signing.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has versatility and that will benefit us. Mikel Arteta has hardly signed a player who struggled at the Emirates and we trust him to get the best from the German.

It is normal for fans to be sceptical and the attacker needs to impress the club and prove his doubters wrong.

The reason we have improved our squad this summer is to ensure we can do better than the last campaign and Havertz will play a key role.

