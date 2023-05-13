Paul Merson gives his verdict on the Arsenal game against Brighton – What do you predict?

The Premier League is on the home stretch. Every team is doing all they can to end the season in style. Arsenal find themselves in a must-win situation as they host Brighton at the Emirates this Sunday.

If Arsenal loses to Brighton and Manchester City beats Everton, the title race will be all but over for the Gunners. Therefore, the pressure will be on Arteta’s side to perform at their best and secure a victory.

After struggling to win their games in April, Arsenal have regained their winning mojo, winning their last two games, beating Chelsea 3-1 and Newcastle 2-0. However, Arteta and his boys face a stern test against Brighton, a team capable of causing upsets.

The Seagulls boss, Roberto de Zerbi, has already warned Arsenal; as we recently highlighted, he is planning to leave the Emirates a happy man, adding to the title race pressure Arsenal is feeling.

Despite the pressure, Arteta has backed his side to fight till the final day, and there is no denying that Arsenal have improved in recent weeks. Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli have all been in fine form, and the Gunners have looked solid defensively. However, they will need to be at their best to beat a Brighton team capable of causing problems.

The Seagulls have already shown that they can cause upsets against the big teams, and they will be looking to do so again on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side must be at their best to secure a victory, and they cannot afford to drop points if they want to stay alive in the title race. It will be an intriguing match, and the Gooners will hope their team can rise to the occasion and keep their title hopes alive.

Paul Merson says Arsenal is winning 3-1, as he wrote in his Sportskeeda column: As I said about Aston Villa, Brighton looked like they were going to do something special once they got near the Champions League positions. They went on a very good run and then the pressure came on and they started losing matches.

“When the pressure is not on, they are a very good football team. But when the pressure is back and the prospect of Europe comes in, they don’t do very well. They lost against Tottenham and Nottingham Forest and then they beat Wolves and Manchester United. Immediately after that, they were decimated by Everton.

Arsenal turned in an outstanding performance against the Magpies. I think they’re going to win all their games from here on in, but they are unlikely to still win the league.

Drop your predictions for that match below….

Darren N

