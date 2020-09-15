Paul Merson gives his views on Arsenal’s Champions League hopes

Paul Merson doesn’t think that Arsenal will break into the top four this season because the gap between the Gunners and the other top teams is too big.

Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal a competitive team since he became the club’s manager late last year.

The Spaniard has overseen the most successful period at the club in recent years with the Gunners winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

They have also started their league season in fine fashion after they beat Fulham 3-0 on their Premier League return, and they will hope to end this season back among the Champions League teams.

They have signed the likes of Willian, and Gabriel Magalhaes who made fine starts against Fulham.

Other Premier League teams have also strengthened their team and Merson believes that the Gunners will struggle to break into the top four because the gap between them and the other top sides remains huge.

The former Gunners forward told Sky Sports: “I thought it was a great result for Arsenal [against Fulham].

“Gabriel makes his debut, is solid, and scores a goal. It was a good performance. I like Arteta, you can see what he’s trying to do, playing a certain way, as a team and with a high tempo.

“I like what they’re doing, but top four? I just think the gulf is too big.

“There’s three or four leagues within the Premier League. I think the top four is the top four in their own league, then you’ve got your Arsenal, Tottenham and maybe even Everton now with Leicester.

“Then you’ve probably got another little league in mid-table before you get to the lower ends. It’s quite interesting, and that’s why it’s the best league in the world.

“Whoever is the fittest, and whoever hits the ground running, has an unbelievable chance.”