Paul Merson impressed with Arsenal star who has defied his earlier prediction

Paul Merson initially doubted Arsenal’s decision to sign Noni Madueke in the summer, a view shared by several supporters who questioned the move at the time. There was scepticism about whether the winger could deliver the level of quality required, particularly given his mixed performances before arriving at the Emirates. Those concerns, however, have since been challenged by Madueke’s impact, as he has emerged as one of the club’s most influential players in recent months.

Madueke’s Rise at Arsenal

Madueke has been in good form and has quickly become an important figure in the Arsenal squad. The club is pleased they secured his signature when they did and believes his performances will continue to improve. While his time at Chelsea was marked by inconsistency and competition among several attacking options, his role at Arsenal has given him greater importance and clarity of purpose. This has allowed him to express himself more freely and contribute with confidence.

Despite operating in a similar position to Bukayo Saka, Madueke has become one of the players supporters are eager to watch regularly. His direct style, pace, and willingness to take on defenders have added a different dimension to Arsenal’s attack. The winger himself remains ambitious and recognises that he can still raise his level, even though he is already exceeding the expectations of some of his former critics.

Merson Admits His Mistake

Merson has now publicly acknowledged that his initial judgment was wrong, admitting he underestimated Madueke’s ability. Speaking according to the Metro, the former Arsenal player said:

‘If there’s one player I would have sold at the start of the season from Chelsea, it would have been him. I hardly saw him have a good game with Chelsea. He never went past players, very hot and cold.

‘But since he’s been at Arsenal, he’s been a revelation, he’s been absolutely unbelievable. Arsenal play a lot quicker, they get the ball out to the wingers and they can go and have a go.

‘One versus one, I think he’s one of the best about, he’s one of the best wingers. If you give him the ball one versus one, he doesn’t mess about. He’s not fussed about doing tricks. He’s very direct, runs at real pace and when you’re a defender you do not want people running with you at pace.’

These comments underline how decisively Madueke has changed perceptions through his performances.