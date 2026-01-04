Paul Merson insists Arsenal does not have a natural goalscorer

Arsenal possesses several highly regarded attacking players and has relied heavily on them to provide goals across competitions. The club invested across every area of the squad during the summer transfer window and were confident they had secured a proven scorer with the arrival of Viktor Gyokeres. Expectations were high that his presence would elevate Arsenal’s attacking output and resolve any lingering concerns in the final third.

Expectations Following Summer Investment

Gyokeres arrived in north London with a strong reputation after an impressive spell at Sporting Club, where he consistently found the net and attracted interest from some of the biggest teams in world football. He was widely tipped for a move to Manchester United, where a reunion with Ruben Amorim appeared possible. Instead, he opted for Arsenal, a decision the club viewed as a significant statement of intent.

Alongside Gyokeres, Arsenal can also call upon Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, both of whom are capable of operating in advanced roles and competing for the number nine position. On paper, the attacking options available to Mikel Arteta appear formidable, with multiple players able to contribute goals across a season. Despite this depth, there have been matches in which Arsenal have struggled to convert chances, leading to renewed debate about whether they truly possess a natural finisher.

Merson’s Assessment of Arsenal’s Attack

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has questioned whether any of the current forwards fit the profile of a genuine goalscorer. Speaking via Football365, Merson expressed doubts about the balance of the attacking unit and whether Gyokeres has fulfilled the role many expected of him. He said, “Up front. I don’t think Arsenal have a natural goalscorer. Gyokeres has come in and is supposed to be that player, but I don’t think he’s a natural goalscorer.”

Merson’s comments suggest that while Arsenal have several players capable of scoring, he believes there is a difference between contributing goals and being an instinctive finisher. His assessment highlights an ongoing discussion among observers about Arsenal’s attacking structure and whether it is suited to consistently breaking down opponents.

As the season progresses, Arsenal will hope their forwards can prove these concerns unfounded by delivering the goals required to sustain their ambitions.