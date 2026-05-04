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Paul Merson insists Arsenal has a big-game player in their squad

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka delivered an excellent first-half performance against Fulham in the Premier League before being substituted at halftime by Arsenal. The decision to withdraw the attacker was viewed as a precautionary measure, reflecting the club’s intention to carefully manage his fitness during a demanding period.

Saka has endured a season disrupted by injuries, and Arsenal are keen to protect him to ensure he remains available for crucial fixtures. With an important Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid approaching, maintaining his freshness is considered essential as the Gunners aim to secure a place in the final.

Managing fitness ahead of key fixtures

Every match between now and the end of the campaign carries significant importance, and Arsenal are striving to maintain consistency as they pursue success on multiple fronts. Their recent form has been impressive, but the squad continues to rely heavily on several key players, with Saka among the most influential.

The decision to substitute him early in the victory over Fulham underlines the careful balance required between immediate performance and long-term availability. Preserving his condition for high-stakes matches is a priority as the season reaches its decisive stages.

Merson highlights Saka’s impact

As reported by Sky Sports, Paul Merson praised Saka’s quality and influence, particularly in important matches. He said, “He’s a top-quality player. I know he hasn’t put up the numbers this season, but he gets doubled up.”

He continued, “But he’s a big game player. He gets on the ball, and when he isolates Jimenez [for the first goal], he knows what to do, and he’s on his weaker foot.”

These comments emphasise Saka’s ability to perform under pressure and deliver in crucial moments, even when faced with increased defensive attention. His contribution remains vital to Arsenal’s ambitions.

As the campaign progresses, managing Saka’s workload effectively could prove decisive in determining whether Arsenal can sustain their momentum and achieve their objectives across all competitions.

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