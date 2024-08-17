Paul Merson insists Arsenal’s win was “comfortable” despite the score

Paul Merson commented on Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Wolves this evening, asserting that it was a comfortable win for the Gunners.

Arsenal prepared well for the fixture as Mikel Arteta aims to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

Wolves, known for being a tricky opponent, were always expected to pose a challenge for Arsenal. However, the Gunners have been title contenders for consecutive seasons, and they demonstrated their quality throughout most of the match.

Wolves struggled to make an impact, and even during their few promising moments, it never seemed like they could truly threaten Arsenal.

In the end, Mikel Arteta’s side secured a solid opening-day win, with Merson emphasising that it was as comfortable as it gets.

He said on Sky Sports:

“Comfortable. Wolves huffed and puffed for a little period, but Arsenal managed the game well.

“Wolves will be alright, but it’s a good result for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The win against Wolves was exactly what we wanted, and our boys delivered, but the hard work has only just begun, and our target should be to go on a winning run.

We will face tougher opponents, but we expect our players to get better as the season goes on.

