Paul Merson insists Newcastle star will take Arsenal to a new level

Paul Merson has commented on an Arsenal target, expressing that the current Gunners team needs a player like him.

The Gunners are in the market to add new players to their squad to continue their progress.

In the past few seasons, Mikel Arteta’s side has been one of the top clubs in the Premier League.

Arsenal is finishing this season in their best position since Arteta became the club’s manager, and they aim to continue this success.

The club plans to support their manager with the players he needs to keep the team in good shape, and one name on their radar is Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

The Swede is considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League and has outscored every Arsenal attacker this season.

While the Gunners have remained discreet about their next striker target, Merson believes they will be in a great position if they acquire a frontman like Isak.

He said, as quoted by Give Me Sport:

“Newcastle need to look to keep their players as teams are going to be sniffing around for Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes.

“They are a massive team, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some of their stars moved on to win trophies. If Arsenal sign a striker like Isak, I think they go to another level.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have all watched Isak and know how good he is, so Merson is close to the truth.

He also has Premier League experience and is probably the right man for us to sign.

