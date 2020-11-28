Paul Merson makes a bold claim about Arsenal and it is not encouraging

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has criticised the Gunners claiming that Mikel Arteta’s side is easy to play against.

The often-extroverted pundit who was speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Arsenal’s forthcoming match against Wolves also questioned Arsenal’s boss Arteta, claiming that the boss ” doesn’t know his strongest team”.

The claims by Merson come after a series of poor performances from Arsenal on the domestic front.

The Gunners, who have won all four of their Europa League games, remain 12th in the league table after playing nine games.

Arteta’s team have won just one of their last five top-flight matches, scoring only once during that time.

Constant changes in personnel and formation have also led to criticism of the Spaniard with striker Aubameyang supposedly suffering from being moved from the wing to the middle.

And now Paul Merson has suggested that the team has become easy to beat.

He told Sky Sports:

“Some people are saying one step forward, one step back. One step back?! That’s kind. They were a million miles off Leeds last Sunday.

“It’s very, very easy to play against Arsenal at the moment and it doesn’t help that (Arteta) doesn’t know what his strongest team is.”