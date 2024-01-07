Paul Merson makes a bold claim about Jesus and Nketiah

Former Arsenal man Paul Merson insists the Gunners need a new and better striker because Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus are simply not good enough for their team.

Jesus and Nketiah have been Arsenal’s main strikers over the last two seasons, but none is a 20-goal-per-season striker, which is a major problem for the Gunners.

They need goals to win the league and other competitions, so they have to get someone who can score them.

Speaking about their striker situation again, Merson told Sky Sports:

“I think Arsenal need a forward, if I’m going to be honest.

“I don’t think they are going to win it with Jesus and Nketiah upfront.

“I think they will take them so far, which they did last season. I think that would be the case.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Goals have been a problem for us, and to be honest, we could solve that problem if we sign a top striker.

But a striker will not come cheap, and we probably must wait until the end of the season to sign one.

For now, Nketiah and Jesus need to step up their performance and make us believe we can bank on them.

If they continue to underperform, we will struggle to make meaningful progress and might not make the top four this term.

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…