Paul Merson makes a bold claim about Thomas Partey and Arsenal rivals

Paul Merson has hailed Arsenal for the capture of Thomas Partey in this transfer window in his column in the Daily Star.

The Gunners ended the summer transfer window by finally triggering the release clause of the former Atletico Madrid midfielder.

He joins them as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe and Merson feels that he is an unbelievable signing.

The former Arsenal man claimed that he cannot understand why the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United made no move for the Ghanaian midfielder because he is a better midfielder than what they have in their squads.

Merson wrote specifically

“I like where Arsenal are going on the pitch. Mikel Arteta is doing really well. And Partey is an unbelievable signing.

I don’t know why Manchester United or even Manchester City didn’t go for him. He’s better than what they’ve got”

Partey was part of the Atletico Madrid team that reached the final of the Champions League in 2016 as well as the team that won the 2017/18 Europa League and the 2018 European Super Cup.

He has also won the Ghana Player of the Year for 2018 and 2019 and he is seen as the final piece of the jigsaw as Mikel Arteta looks to make Arsenal a top side again.

He hasn’t joined up with his new team since he sealed his transfer, but he will return from international football next week as an Arsenal player and it will be interesting to see when he will make his first start for the Gunners.