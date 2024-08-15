Paul Merson makes Arsenal prediction that may surprise fans

As we approach the start of the new Premier League season, numerous predictions are being made about how the campaign will unfold.
Arsenal has been one of the most consistent teams over the last two seasons, and the Gunners are now working hard to turn that consistency into tangible rewards.
Mikel Arteta’s side will once again have to overcome the formidable challenge of Manchester City if they are to win the title.
Additionally, Liverpool and Manchester United are expected to be strong contenders in this season’s race.
Arsenal is focused on strengthening its squad, but even without new signings, the Gunners are still capable of challenging for the title. This confidence stems from the fact that Arteta has transformed them into a well-oiled, winning machine.
However, former Gunner Paul Merson has expressed doubts and made a surprising prediction regarding Arsenal’s season.
He predicted on Sky Sports:
‘I know after their performances in recent seasons in the Premier League this might be slightly controversial, but I think Arsenal are a couple of injuries away from being in a battle to make the top four.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Every team has to deal with a delicate situation, like suffering several injuries, so we are not different and have to find a way to still win.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News