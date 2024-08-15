Paul Merson makes Arsenal prediction that may surprise fans

Arsenal has been one of the most consistent teams over the last two seasons, and the Gunners are now working hard to turn that consistency into tangible rewards.

Mikel Arteta’s side will once again have to overcome the formidable challenge of Manchester City if they are to win the title.

Additionally, Liverpool and Manchester United are expected to be strong contenders in this season’s race.

Arsenal is focused on strengthening its squad, but even without new signings, the Gunners are still capable of challenging for the title. This confidence stems from the fact that Arteta has transformed them into a well-oiled, winning machine.

However, former Gunner Paul Merson has expressed doubts and made a surprising prediction regarding Arsenal’s season.