Paul Merson names Arsenal star that is frustrating him

Paul Merson has admitted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s poor run of form has frustrated him.

The Gabon striker has been the club’s most-reliable goalscorer for the last few years and he was handed a new long-term deal at the club because of his brilliant form.

The striker is one player that the club relies on for goals and his dry run of form in front of goal has affected the team.

Merson has become the latest individual to admit that it is frustrating to see Aubameyang go game after game without scoring.

He also claimed that since the striker cannot get a goal by playing from the left, Mikel Arteta can shift him back into the central striker role.

He told Sky Sports as quoted by The Metro: ‘They’ve got some talented footballers. I find Aubameyang, I find him frustrating. He plays out on the wing and if it isn’t going well I think he needs to be inside, he needs to be down the middle and involved in the game.

‘He can drift out of the game and then all of a sudden he’ll pop up and score a great goal and be on the end of it or something.

‘But I need him in the game more, I need Aubameyang, he’s my talisman and too many times it’s too easy for a team to mark him out of the game.’

Aubameyang scored in Arsenal’s opening game of the Premier League season against Fulham and the fans were hoping that he would continue his scoring spree, but that remains his only league goal of the season and for some, it is a concern.

The striker will be hoping to end his goal drought against Manchester United on Sunday.