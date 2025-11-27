Arsenal currently possess several top players in their squad, and every one of them can rightly be regarded as an important figure within the team. Each individual has contributed to their recent success and continues to deliver strong performances whenever called upon. From David Raya in goal to Viktor Gyokeres or Mikel Merino in attack, the squad is enjoying an excellent season. Although many players are flourishing, a select few have produced particularly impressive displays in recent weeks. Their consistency and impact have been central to the team’s ability to maintain a winning rhythm.

Standout Performers in a Strong Arsenal Squad

Arsenal will be eager for the entire squad to remain fit and to retain their form as the season progresses. However, Paul Merson has identified two players who, in his view, are especially influential within the current team. These individuals continue to deliver at a high level and provide the reliability required for the club to compete in demanding fixtures. Their ability to perform under pressure has made them essential components of Mikel Arteta’s plans and has ensured that the team can trust them to influence matches in decisive moments. Arsenal take pride in having such dependable players in their group and will continue to support them as they strive to maintain their impressive standards.

Merson’s Assessment of Key Arsenal Figures

Merson offered his analysis via Team Talk, stating, “For how big the squad is and how good it is, they cannot afford to lose Declan Rice. The man gets better and better and better. He was absolutely outstanding and he ran Bayern into the ground. He is Arsenal’s most important player, one million per cent. But Martin Zubimendi deserves a mention too. He was phenomenal.” His comments highlight the significance of both players, whose influence has become increasingly evident throughout the season.

Arsenal will hope that the consistency shown by these standout performers continues as they attempt to sustain their momentum across all competitions. Their form will be vital as the club continue their pursuit of success both domestically and in Europe.